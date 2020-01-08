Trump makes u-turn on attacking cultural sites

US President Donald Trump has soft-pedaled on his threat to hit Iranian cultural sites. Trump had threatened to blow up 52 targets in Iran, including the sites. But the United Nations reminded him that both Tehran and Washington had signed a 1972 convention not to undertake “any deliberate measures which might damage directly or indirectly the cultural and natural heritage” of other states. Speaking at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, Trump said he would “obey the law”. “They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to main our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have, and there’s nothing that stops them.“And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what? If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law. “But think of it, they kill our people, they blow up our people, and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I’m ok with it. It’s ok with me. “I will say this: If Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly”, he said. Meanwhile, Iran has asked Trump to apologize for the killing of the country’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani.