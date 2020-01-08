Trump makes u-turn on attacking cultural sites

US President Donald Trump has soft-pedaled on his threat to hit Iranian cultural sites. Trump had threatened to blow up 52 targets in Iran, including the sites. But the United Nations reminded him that both Tehran and Washington had signed a 1972 convention not to undertake “any deliberate measures which might damage directly or indirectly the cultural and natural heritage” of other states. Speaking at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, Trump said he would “obey the law”. “They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to main our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have, and there’s nothing that stops them.