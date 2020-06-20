0 comments

Trump Mocks Bolton As He Celebrates Court Victory

June 20, 2020
 

President Donald Trump has taken a swipe on former Security Adviser, John Bolton describing him as one who likes to drop bombs on people but will now be the one to be bombed. 

Trump while celebrating victory from the court ruling tweeted that the former adviser broke the law and has a big price to pay.

Trump had asked the Court to stop Bolton from releasing his recent book alleging that the contents was a threat to national security.

Though Bolton’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” won’t be released until Tuesday, excerpts published by several media outlets have already revealed several astonishing accounts of Trump allegedly leveraging the presidency to boost his chances of reelection, which included asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance.

