Trump Mocks Bolton As He Celebrates Court Victory

President Donald Trump has taken a swipe on former Security Adviser, John Bolton describing him as one who likes to drop bombs on people but will now be the one to be bombed.

Trump while celebrating victory from the court ruling tweeted that the former adviser broke the law and has a big price to pay.

BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media, nothing the highly respected Judge could have done about stopping it…BUT, strong & powerful statements & rulings on MONEY & on BREAKING CLASSIFICATION were made…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

….Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

…..who was all washed up until I brought him back and gave him a chance, broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts). He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

Trump had asked the Court to stop Bolton from releasing his recent book alleging that the contents was a threat to national security.

Though Bolton’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” won’t be released until Tuesday, excerpts published by several media outlets have already revealed several astonishing accounts of Trump allegedly leveraging the presidency to boost his chances of reelection, which included asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance.