Trump Once Accused Me Of Killing Christans In Nigeria- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday revealed that United States President Donald Trump had during a meeting with him at the White House accused him of killing Christians in Nigeria.

According to him Trump once called him into his office at the White House and asked him, “Why are you killing Christians?”

The President disclosed this during the his closing address at the First Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari noted that, he had to take his time to explain to President Trump that the killings of Christians in Nigeria has got nothing to do with ethnicity or religion.

“I believe I was about the only African amongst the presidents of the least developed countries that the President of the United States invited and when I was in his office, only myself and himself, only God is a witness, he looked at me in the face and said, ‘Why are you killing Christians?’

“I wondered if it were you, I wondered how you will react. I hope what I was feeling inside did not betray me before him. So, I understood it.

“The problem between cattle-rearers and stagnant farmers, I know which is older than me, not to talk of him, because I think I’m a couple of years older than him, were happening. And there was climate change and population growth.

“I tried to explain to him that it has got nothing to do with ethnicity or religion. It’s a cultural thing which the respective leadership failed the nation”, he said.