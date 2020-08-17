Trump Orders ByteDance To Sell TikTok Assets, Says It’s A Threat To National Security

United States President, Donald Trump has issued a directive by giving the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to deprive itself of assets used in promoting the Tik Tok application in the United States.

Trump who said that there is obvious evidence that is making him believe that ByteDance might do something that will expose and make vulnerable United State’s National Security.

The President recently directed equivocally that dealings with Chinese owners of Tik Tok app sound be truncated, as they a pose threat to the foreign policy, as well as the National security of the Unites States.

The order from President Trump now leaves millions of users of the app in the United States to ponder on what might become. He also told ByteDance to relieve itself of data gotten from users of Tik Tok in the States.

In similar development, white house press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany supported President Trump’s decision, by saying that he was simply displaying his authority under a 1977 law that allows the President to identify and redress foreign threats.

“The American government is committed and devoted of protecting its citizens from cyber threats which collects information from users. The Chinese administration can get access to and use the information”, he added.

However, Tik Tok stated that time and efforts have been put in being on same page with the U.S government to address these worry.