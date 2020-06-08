Trump Plans Sanctions On Chinese Officials For Oppressing Uighur Muslims

US President, Donald Trump is set to sign legislation to pressure China over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The Bill which has had Bipartisan support in the US House of Reps and Senate last month calls for sanctions on Chinese officials found guilty or alleged responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province of China.

The United Nations estimates over a million Muslims have been detained in Camps by the Chinese government.

China has denied any wrongdoing in the treatment of Uighurs and claims the canps provide vocational training for the Uighurs.

China has also condemned any legislation from a foreign nation on Uighurs as a violation of sovereignty and an interference in Internal affairs.

Relations between the 2 nations have hit the rocks lately due to Washington’s interest in the source of Covid-19 origins and the recent national security law in Hong Kong.

The Bill was sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio, singled out, Chen Quanguo, Xinjiang’s Communist Secretary for responsibility with gross human rights violations against Uighurs.