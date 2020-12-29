Trump Ranked Most Admired Man In 2020 By US Citizens

By Onwuka Gerald

President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump has edged out ex-President Barack Obama as the most admired man in America for years 2020.

Donald Trump last year, tied level with former President Barack Obama for the honor, but edged him out this year to become most admired man in the country.

Confirming the development, U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a statement said Trump’s first-place finish ends a 12-year run as the most admired man for ex-President Obama.

“When asked who they regarded as the most admired man, 18 percent of respondents picked Trump, while 15 percent picked Obama, 6 per cent chose President-elect Joe Biden.

Gallup continued that Trump’s support among Republicans remains as strong as ever at 48 percent, with no other individual gaining more than 2 percent of the party’s support.

“Democrats’ backing for Obama reduced from 41 percent last year to 32per cent this year, as party members split their votes, with 13 per cent naming Biden, and 5 per cent picking Fauci as the most admired man”.

Gallup highlighted also that the Trump has topped the list 60 times out of the 74 times that the open-ended poll has been conducted since 1946.

Meanwhile, in related development, Michele Obama once again topped this year’s list for the most admired woman.

10 percent respondents named the ex-first lady, followed by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with 6 percent, and First Lady Melania Trump with 4 percent votes.