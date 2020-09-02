Trump Slams Democratic Officials, Says Violence Is ‘Domestic Terrorism’

President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump in a recent visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin says that the violence witnessed in the city was caused by ‘domestic violence’, and not the police shooting of a Black man.

Trump during his visit to the conflicted area, did not mention Jacob Blake’s that was shot seven times at the back, he instead described the violence as anti-American.

The President told owners of a shop destroyed in the chaos that the incident was caused by the leadership in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to him, “this was only the beginning as more will be witnessed should Democrats wins the November election.

“Democratic officials should be held culpable to violence witnessed, as they declined my offer in providing Federal aid that was supposed to help calm down the aggravated situation in Wisconsin”.

“The damages were not caused by peaceful protests, but was made by domestic terror”, he added.

“I thought about calling the victims mother, but changed my mind, after the family requested that a lawyer follow up the conversation.

“The whole situation is still under investigation and we commiserate with individuals that suffered losses as a result of the chaos. He warned further that should Biden emerge President of the country, that more violence would follow.