Trump Tagged A Racist Mobster With Low Opinion On Blacks By Ex-Lawyer, Michael Cohen

The former lawyer, Michael Cohen of the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump has made an outrageous proclamation that Trump is a mobster with low opinion on black people.

The accusations were contained in a book he wrote while in jail for violation of Trump’s campaign funds.

Contained in the book titled Disloyal, The President also made racist and derogatory comments that were directed towards Nelson Mandela and Hispanics.

Former lawyer Cohen in his book, said Trump is no doubt culpable of same offence that landed him in prison, saying further that he is a bully, racist, predator and a fraud possessing brains of a mob boss.

Continuing, he alleged that Trump said deceased South African President, Nelson Mandela was no leader. He claimed also that Trump hated and disregarded former US President, Barack Obama.

Cohen said also that Trump stated that he doesn’t need Hispanic votes unlike the blacks, adding that they were too stupid to vote for him.

The White House responded to the allegations in a statement through Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany through the statement said Cohen is not only a liar, but has lost his integrity. He is a disgraced felon who has turned to lies to get recognition.