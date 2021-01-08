Trumps Cabinet Secretary For Education Betsy DeVos Resigns

By Adejumo Enock

Following the violence that erupted at the US Capitol Building on Wednesday, the United States Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation in a letter on Thursday to President Trump.

The Secretary in the resignation letter addressed to President Donald Trump, said, “There is no mistaking the impact your remarks had on the whole situation, and for me, it is the major point of focus”.

She continued that, “The behavior of the violent protestors that sabotaged the U.S. Capitol was unconscionable and unacceptable.

Her words, “Children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us. I believe we each have a moral obligation and judgement we hope to pass on to them. “They must know from us that America is greater than what happened yesterday.

According to her, “Her resignation will be effective from Friday. The resignation, she stated was in firm support of the oath she took to US Constitution, the people, and collective freedoms.”

Secretary DeVos had been one of Trump’s most obedient and longest serving Cabinet secretaries. In recent days, though, even as Trump disproved of the election results, DeVos affirmed that Joe Biden had defeated him.

DeVos joined several other Trump administration officials who quit with less than two weeks left in Trump’s term, in protest of the violence that happened on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Elaine Chao who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also resigned as transportation secretary, saying she was deeply troubled over the incident at the US Capitol.

In a similar vein, Mick Mulvaney quit his job as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

DeVos, who was a billionaire had never held public office before being named to this job.

Although, she had worked in Republican politics in Michigan, and had worked nationally to promote school choice initiatives, the cause of her life.

In her tenure, she promoted school choice–the use of taxpayer dollars to support alternatives to traditional public school such as charter schools and school vouchers.

Also, in her resignation letter, she stated, “We have sparked a national conversation about putting students and parents in charge of education, leading to expanded school choice and education freedom in many states,”

DeVos who had joined Trump this summer in pushing schools to reopen for in-person classes amid the pandemic added that history will prove that this was the right call.