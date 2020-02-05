Trump’s Impeachment Trial Ends as U.S. Election Season Begins

U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial concludes in the Senate today, with the Republican-held chamber nearly certain to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (To convict him would require a two-thirds supermajority.) Trump is accused of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his potential Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Today’s vote will formally end the impeachment investigation, but questions remain that could follow Trump into the 2020 campaign season, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Amy Mackinnon report. Both Democrats and Republicans are likely to invoke the trial record over the coming months, and a few Democratic senators from states where Trump is popular haven’t yet said if they’ll vote to acquit him—giving him the chance to claim a bipartisan victory.

On the eve of his likely acquittal, Trump laid out the case for his reelection in his third State of the Union speech, delivered to Congress on Tuesday evening in Washington. In the dramatic 90-minute address, Trump took credit for what he called the “Great American Comeback.” He touted the strength of the U.S. economy, his immigration policies, and his foreign policy—highlighting the partial trade deal with China and recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, his guest, as the country’s “true and legitimate president.”