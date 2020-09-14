TUC Threatens To Commence Nationwide Strike If The FG Fails To Reverse Petrol, Electricity Price 

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has threatened to commence a nationwide strike from September 23, if the federal government refuse to reverse it’s decision to increase the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff in the next seven days.

In a letter signed by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Musa Lawal M. Ozigi addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari it gave the government seven days ultimate to respond to its demands adding that Nigerians were not prepared to go through such hardtimes.

The union in the letter dated September 14, explained that there has been loss of jobs across industries, high cost of living and businesses not moving in the light of the effects of Covid-19.



Hence the government must reverse the new price regime, as it affects electricity, petrol and all other social services in the country to what was previously charged within seven days, provide adequate and quality healthcare and education for all to save the poor and the vulnerable at all levels.

The letter reads, “We have observed the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria and Nigerians in the light of government actions for the umpteenth time.

“Government should take immediate steps to: reverse the hike in prices as it affects electricity, petrol and all other social services in the country to status quo ante (prior to increase) within seven days.

“Provide adequate and quality healthcare and education for all to save the poor and the vulnerable at all levels.

“These demands are made in good faith, and to save the dying masses and the vulnerable in our society. In the event of not showing empathy for this class of people by adhering to above demands, we shall, together with our civil societies and allies sympathetic to the suffering masses of our people, commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from Wednesday, September 23, 2020.”