Turkey Orders Arrest Of 304 Soldiers Over Alleged Coup

By Onwuka Gerald

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 304 military officials over alleged links to a group that was blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.

Since the incident, thousands of people have been arrested concerning similar issue.

The 304 military operatives were suspected of having direct links to US-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Fethullah Gulen is the leader of the Gülen movement, an international, faith-based civil society organization previously affiliated with Turkey’s government, but has since been outlawed as an alleged armed terrorist group.

Turkish capital, Ankara claims that Gulen masterminded the 2016 coup attempt in which more than 285 people were killed.

On his part, Gulen however faulted and denied the allegations.

Adadolu news agency stated that the operation, which was led by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir, was mapped out in over 50 provinces. continuing, It said the investigation targeted suspects in the army, air force, including five colonels and 10 captains.

Turkish police detained 198 people, including soldiers, in nationwide raids on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.