Turkish President, Erdogan Describes Macron As A Burden To France

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday stated that he hoped France would hastily do away with their President Emmanuel Macron, describing him as a burden to the country that is enduring dangerous times.

Erdogan addressing newsmen after Friday prayers in Istanbul said, “Macron spells trouble for France. With him, the country are going through dangerous moments. I just hope that Macron would be gotten rid of as soon as possible”.

There has been palpable apprehension between France and Turkey this past weeks, following the beheading of a French tutor who showed his pupils cartoons mocking Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

Following the beheading of history tutor Samuel Paty in France, President Emmanuel Macron made defence to freedom of speech, as well as the right to ridicule religion, this made Turkey’s Erdogan question his mental health.

President Macron, during an interview, accused Turkey of adopting an antagonistic stance towards its NATO allies, saying further that there ought not to exist apprehensive feelings if Erdogan had showed respect and not tell lies.

With series of Islamist attacks in recent weeks, France has been making immense strides to ban radical Islamist groups as well as truncate foreign funds to them.