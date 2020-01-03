Turkish private jet firm claims planes used ‘illegally’ in Ghosn escape

Turkish private jet company MNG has filed a criminal complaint saying its aircraft were used illegally to transport fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon as he fled prosecution in Japan, the firm said today. It said one employee had admitted to falsifying the records to keep Ghosn’s name off the flight manifest, and that he acted “in his individual capacity”. “MNG Jet filed a criminal complaint concerning the illegal use of its jet charter services in relation to Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan,” the company said in a statement. It said two bookings were made in December by two different clients: one involving a flight from Dubai to Osaka, Japan and from Osaka to Istanbul; and the other a flight from Istanbul to Beirut.