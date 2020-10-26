Previous Obas Of Lagos People-Friendly, Compared To Oba Rilwan Akiolu — @Tutsy22

Self-acclaimed Minister of Information, Adetutu Balogun, has given a description on how the Oba of Lagos palace was before Oba Rilwan Akiolu assumed leadership.

It would be recalled that amidst the #EndSARS demonstrations, thugs wreaked havoc on Oba Akiolu’s palace situated at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island.

The hoodlums even seized his staff of office along with other several traditional artifacts.

In a chain of tweets, Adetutu said the palace was always opened as a football pitch; people come to play football and the then Oba Adeyinka would even reward the best players.

She said then, people were even allowed to host parties, but immediately Oba Akiolu took over, he doubled the fence, mounted big fence and gate, mounted SARS operatives to stop Isale-Eko people from entering the palace.

He stated that Oba Akiolu only allowed people of affluence into the palace and that the siege unleashed by the Isale-Eko people was a pay back for his past actions.

The Isale-Eko people on normal ground wouldn’t allow the Ajejis to come desecrate the palace the way they did.

2. The palace was usually opened from morning till night like a police station or hospital. People go there freely to play football and Papa will be at the balcony watching games and even reward any player that impressed him. — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 26, 2020

4. Only his special guests who are people of affluence, and most of whom are not even Lagosians are allowed into the palace. He became very far from his people. So, I believe it was a pent-up anger that the Isale-Eko people unleashed on the Oba. — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 26, 2020

6. The truth is that many people erroneously believe that that place is no longer a palace, but Akiolu's personal abode. That is the way the Isale-Eko people see it which is very unfortunate. — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 26, 2020