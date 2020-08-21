TwiceAsTall; Famous Musician Sam Smith Joins Band Wagon Of Fans For Burna Boy’s Latest Fiery Album

Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album continues to blaze a fiery trail through the hearts of listeners everywhere, even as acclaimed crooners of “too good at goodbyes”, Sam Smith on Thursday lauded the recently launched album, saying, “#Twice as tall, love this album”.

Burna responded:

The highly and much anticipated album of Nigerian’s sensation musical artiste, Damini Ebunuoluwa Ogulu Rex, also known best as Burna Boy, got 5 million streams online after its release a week ago.

The released album which happens to be his fifth studio album has been hailed as a master piece by many, as the artiste used it to lay emphasis on the endless capabilities of being a black person.

It is expected that the album would surpass his last album titled ‘African Giant, in which he demanded that Africans carry out a revolution across the globe. African giant brought about his first nomination to a Grammy Award.

Twice as tall album, recorded in Lagos, consists of fifteen tracks featuring artistes such as Stormzy, Chris Martin, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol amongst others.

The tracks explain Burna Boy’s perception of what has been and still going on in Africa. His creativity can be clearly seen midway into the album, when he decided to feature the voice of his mum who happens to be a co-producer alongside her son, giving further explanation to his son’s cause.

She said: “Black people all over the world will take back their place in the society, and our voices will once more be heard”.

Recall that Burna Boy’s single with Jorja Smith, Be Honest went platinum in France earlier in June. The video had been viewed 45 Million times on YouTube.

Burna Boy is also ranked Number one on billboards list of Sub Saharan Artists based on global views.

