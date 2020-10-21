Twitter Announces Temporal Changes As Users Can Now Comment As They Hit The Retweet Button

Twitter announced recently that a temporal change has been made to the retweet function saying that users can now add comment to quote tweet anytime they hit the retweet button.
Twitter wants to try new tactic that will discourage users from retweeting posts without adding their commentary.
According to the social media platform, the change will last through the United States (US) election week, before they decide if the change needs to stick around for much longer.
According to them, “The development they hope would increase the chances of people sharing their own thoughts, reactions and different perspectives to the conversation going on at that moment.
