Twitter Disables Trump’s Campaign Adverts

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter has disabled campaign advertisements by the United States President Donald Trump.



Twitter has said it disabled Trump’s advert in response to a report by the copyright owner.



Reports from Twitter users say the advert was a fan-made video that featured a cover of the Linkin Park song In the End.

The clip featured Trump’s inauguration speech, interspersed with footage of Trump campaign rallies, battleships, machinery and rockets as the US President walks across stages and stands in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Jung Youth, who created the cover, responded to comments about the video alleging that he did not approve this usage of his music .

This is not the first time Trump will be breaking Twitter’s rules as Twitter has continously cautioned the President over copyright claims which over time has been hard for him to keep up with.



Recall that in June, Trump fired out a number of tweets warning Black Lives Matter protesters that if they attempted to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington DC they’d be “met with serious force”.

The posts were covered with a warning label, with Twitter saying they violated “our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group”.

The first warning from the social media company was placed over a claim Trump made that mail-in voting ballots in the state of California would lead to voter fraud. Twitter included a link to “get the facts” about mail-in ballots.