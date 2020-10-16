Twitter Joins Nigeria’s #EndSARS Protest With Special Emoji, Hashtag

Global social media giants, Twitter has joined Nigerians to kick against the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) With a Special emoji and hashtag.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who had earlier declared support for Nigerians made this known when he tweeted this:

For more than a week now, people across the country have united their voices to protest against police brutality.

Mobilised through social media, the youth-led rallies in several parts of the country initially targeted SARS, a notorious police unit long accused of harassment, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

After days of demonstrations, the Inspector of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday announced the scrapping of the unit.

However, the announcement fell short of expectations for many protesters, who have since pledged to continue fighting for accountability, an end to police violence and a complete overhaul of the security apparatus.