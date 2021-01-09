Twitter Permanently Suspends Trumps Account

By Adejumo Enock

The United States President, Donald Trump official Twitter account @realDonaldTrump has been permanently banned on Saturday.

Twitter stated that the President’s account was permanently suspended due to risk of further incitement of violence.

Recall that the President in one of his recent tweet before his permanent suspension stated, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th”.

The Bird App said his Tweet was against the Apps Glorification of Violence Policy.

Twitter pointed out that @realDonaldTrump Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts and might see the Inauguration as a “safe” target, since he will not be attending.

Similarly, Twitter also stated that the President use of “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol, saying it is likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021

Twitter in its statement expressed that “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

Furthermore, “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement”. The statement reads.