Twitter Reacts As Abba Kyari Passes On

The Regime in the early hours of Saturday announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the Ruler, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Ruler, Femi Adesina, confirmed his death in a tweet via his his Twitter handle.

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) April 17, 2020

See reactions from Twitter below:

“OFFICIALLY may Abba Kyari RIP.

“UNOFFICIALLY I don’t care as this crisis in Nigeria was worsened by the social irresponsibility of people like him and total neglect of our health sector by the government; a government he was part of.

“The chickens are slowly coming home to roost.”

“May the soul of Abba Kyari the chief of staff to Mr President rest in peace. May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Everyone must complete this circle someday. Be prepared.”

“Abba Kyari was Buhari’s right hand man. Buhari will feel this in his soul. Thoughts and prayers are with him.”

“Abba Kyari, was tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Germany & Egypt, to discuss about issues related to Nigeria. Unfortunately many people rejoiced & wish death upon him. He is no more now & neither u or ur father can occupy the position. Rest in peace Mallam.”

“May the Almighty Allah forgive and be Merciful to Malam Abba Kyari (Chief of Staff to the President). May He (SWT) bless us with a good end,…”

“We all could have been Mallam Abba Kyari, if not for God’s merciful intervention.

“It is sad, my spirit is very down. Allay ya yafe mashi, ya mashi sakayya da janna. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭”

