Twitter Reacts As DJ Cuppy Cries Out After Zlatan Ibile Blocked Her On Instagram, WhatsApp

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian singer and disc jockey Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has cried out, saying singer Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet via her verified handle, @cuppymusic, said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media.

The billionaire’s daughter said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends 🤷🏽‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit!” She wrote.

She seems not happy with it as she revealed in another tweet that “I’m human and I have feelings too.”

Her fans and followers have reacted. While others wondered why Zlatan would block the her, others said it proves that no one was above blocking.

@DavidChibike wrote: “Cuppy is surprised that Zlatan blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp despite the fact that they made a song together. Maybe the song no Gel ato”

@FavourGabdamosi: “Zlatan blocked Cuppy on WhatsApp and Instagram😳If billionaire pikin fit chop blocking, who you be?”

@partyjollof_: “So Zlatan blocked Dj Cuppy on WhatsApp and Instagram. Omo nobody is above blocking o. Even billionaire pikin😭”

