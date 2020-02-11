Twitter reacts as pupil turns ATM gallery light into reading lamp in Ondo

Reactions have continue to trail the action of a pupil, simply identified as Dele, found reading at the gallery of an Automated Teller Machine belonging to the First City Monument Bank in Ondo State.

A Twitter user, Bada Maruf, said he was about using the ATM when he saw the pupil.

According to him, the pupil was making use of the ATM light to sort her homework when he saw her.

Although he did not give the exact time and day he saw the pupil at the ATM gallery, Mattew made the post at 10.08pm on February 5.

Maruf tweeted, “I saw this little Dele at FCMB Bank along Yaba Road in Ondo City. She is using the ATM Gallery light to do her homework. My respect goes to her determination to make it in life. Let it go viral.”

I saw this little Dele at FCMB Bank along Yaba Road in Ondo City. She is using the ATM Gallery light to do her homework. My respect goes to her determination to make it in life. Let it go viral. #Deledetermination. pic.twitter.com/5h96mrUeb6 — Bada Maruf Matthew (@Marmatbada) February 5, 2020

In response to the post, the FCMB declared its intention to support Dele. It also called on members of the public to help find Dele.

“We are inspired by Dele’s determination to study. It’s great our ATM Gallery could light her books for the evening, but we would love to do more to support (her). Can you please help us find Dele? Please RT (retweet) until it gets to someone who knows her,” FCMB tweeted.

We are inspired by Dele's determination to study. It's great our ATM Gallery could light her books for the evening, but we would love to do more to support. Can you please help us find Dele? Please RT until it gets to someone who knows her.#DeleDetermination #FCMB #MyBankAndI https://t.co/eBoYa9nVxN — FCMB (@MyFCMB) February 9, 2020

On Monday, details and images of Dele surfaced on social media, showing that she might have been found by the FCMB as she was pictured in a school uniform standing beside the same ATM.

It was further revealed that she attends Hope Glory Academy in Ondo State.

Reacting, Twitter users blamed the lack of power supply for Dele’s resort to study at the FCMB’s ATM gallery.

They also commended Dele for her determination to be educated.

One of them, identified as Ondo First Born, said, “Ordinary lack of electricity could not stop or discourage her. Dele is a goal.”

Olivia Niola added, “I don’t know why God made me soo emotional, I’ll see things like this and immediately burst into tears.”

“Dele was determined to do her work when others could easily tell their teachers there was no light to do the homework. She needs to be encouraged,” Ikechukwu added.

Akin Laguda said, “(This is) heartbreaking. We choose to light up the Senate, House of Representatives, State Assemblies and Government Houses at all levels to the detriment of children like her.

“Big shame on all of us and especially the ones that lived through and experienced a functioning Nigeria now dysfunctional.”

Nyolins @onyeomaawolo tweeted, “Imagine the risk she’s exposed to by just being in that place!

“Armed Robbers could strike at the place. Kidnappers could snatch her!”

One of the commenters identified as Eddie also volunteered to pay Dele’s school fees, tweeting, “In the spirit of valentine, I want to pay her next school fees. Can you get across to her parents?”