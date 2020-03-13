Twitter reacts to Mikel Arteta contacting covid-19

Reactions have continued to trailed Arsenal’s Head Coach, Mikel Arteta being diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.
Arteta tested positive to the virus in the early hours of Friday.
See the reactions below:
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta tested positive to #Covid19. I pray he gets well soon.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 12, 2020
Although Arteta and the players will grab the headlines, many more staff and personnel at the club are also having to self-isolate now. Huge worry and disruption for them and their families for at least the next couple of weeks. Best wishes go out to them all.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 13, 2020
Praying for healing of all affected persons as Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for corona virus. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/MoJICop849— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 13, 2020
And we thought this Corona virus thingy had subsided o. At least the clinical masks and sanitizers had reduced😏. But with Arteta and a few others getting infected….😫😫😫😫No words😫 #COVIDー19— 👑 Ó❣L❣O❣R❣Ì 👑 💦 (@theoloriherself) March 13, 2020
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club's game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.#getWell soon pic.twitter.com/PVcTNBnEjx— CreativeBrand🤴🇳🇬 (@adesola_foneski) March 13, 2020
Retweet if you believe Mike Arteta will beat this Corona virus battle 💪 pic.twitter.com/RhTietOJfJ— OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) March 12, 2020
Arteta finishing off the league so Liverpool can’t win the title. Iconic. Legend pic.twitter.com/kuCROlX52U— A (@1abdallaali) March 12, 2020
