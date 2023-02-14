Twitter Reacts With Hilarious and entertaining Jokes at Arson Judge Report

in the twenty-first century; social media has become the center of attention. Among all, Twitter is ranking at the top because of trending topics. Recently Twitter noticed a report regarding an arson Judge and the platform exploded with humorous reactions and comments.

The report concerns a judge who presided over a case. in that report, a person was charged with arson. The judge’s name is not disclosed yet, and the report referred to the defendant as ‘arson judge’ instead of ‘arson suspect.’

At the same time, Twitter found this mistake both hilarious and entertaining. Many memes and jokes were viral on the platform, and users tried to create amusing and creative responses.

However, some people said the judge’s error was understandable and said their role as a judge means they are used to being referred to with titles. In other members, they said the defendant must have been flattered by the judge mix-up.

Another suggested that he should have played along and sentenced the judge to community service as punishment for the error. The report also showed the broader conversation about language in legal proceedings and the right use of words in court. Many people pointed out the mistake that can influence the outcome of the vase.

Initially, the story was considered serious and became entertaining news for Twitter users. This is the power of social media actually that made every news sensational. Well, it is a perfect example of how quickly social media trends can emerge. The real story was the minor one, and Twitter shows that the smallest news to bigger when people talk about it.