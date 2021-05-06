Twitter Rolls Out New ‘Tip Jar’ Feature For Sending And Receiving Money

Twitter is launching a new ‘Tip Jar’ feature to allow users to send and receive money on the platform through payment services.

The social media giant says it has noticed users often share links to payment methods for people to support their work or ask for a little extra help and that this latest feature is meant to make this process easier.

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the follow button on their profile page. Once you tap on the icon, you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

show your love, leave a tip



now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸



more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

Once you select a payment service, you’ll be redirected to the selected app and can then enter a payment amount. The services that are currently supported include PayPal, Patreon, Venmo and Cash App. It’s worth noting that Venmo and Cash App are not available in Canada.

A limited group of people who use Twitter in English are currently able to add a Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, experts and nonprofits. Twitter notes that more people will be able to add a Tip Jar to their profile soon.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” Twitter outlined.

Everyone using Twitter in English can start sending tips on Twitter for iOS and Android today.