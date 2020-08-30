Twitter User Narrates How SARS Officer Got Into Serious Trouble With Army Officers

A Nigerian Twitter user, on Saturday took to the platform to narrate how an official of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) got into serious trouble with Army officers.

@GospelJosiah wrote:

“This man just parked his car abruptly, wound down and apologized to those behind him. A bike carrying a SARs official just parked by the door of the car, the SARs guy with his gun dragged his hand and slapped and ordered him to open the door & step out👇🏽👇🏽

“Baba came down and the other doors of the car opened as well. All four of them are army officers. They wore mufti top & their khaki down. SARs wanted to run, but the bike man rode off and left him there.

“As you’re reading this, SARs dey do frog jump to army check point.

“The check point is about 3km away. They are just dropping occasional slaps on his head & back as he journeys on. Some people who claim to know them say the least ranking of them is a lieutenant, one’s a captain.

“I love to see it. I have left my journey to enjoy this bliss.”

