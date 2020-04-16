Twitter User Raises Alarm Over Ill Chinese Man Who May Be Suffering From #COVID19 In Port Harcourt

A Twitter user, @Just_Justified has drawn the attention of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to a Chinese man in Port Harcourt, who he said is critically ill and may be suffering from COVID19.

In his words:

“A Chinese man living at No 6 Alemu close, Rumuolumini PH is critically ill, 08138812386(Mr Lucky) this is the number of the estate manager incase anyone can reach the NCDC emergency team.

Pls share till it get to the right authorities.“

The NCDC has confirmed only two cases of the virus in Rivers State.