Twitter Users React to Minstry Of Communication’s Partnership With Institutions To Acquire Digital Skills Online

by on April 8, 2020
 

The Ministry of Communication And Digital Economy took.to their twitter account to announce their collaboration with institutions to provide cutting edge skills to Nigerians in the comfort of their homes

“We are partnering with a number of institutions to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes”

Twitter users have reacted to downloading the App:

@itz_Jubee said: “I downloaded it, and I’ve registered almost done with coding program, so interesting and inspiring”

@msumar2 tweeted. “I downloaded it and is really impacting”

@Souraj4u. This app consumes alot of data, kindly help with data subscription.

Osaherun Ighile


