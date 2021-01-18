Twitter Users Share Some Hotspots For Robbery, Kidnap, Violent Murder In Lagos State

By Seun Adeuyi

Some Twitter users have shared some locations in Lagos State that are known for crime and the time of the day that these things happen.

According to @FlairMan_, these places are well known for kidnap, murder, and robbery.

He advised people taking such routes to be vigilant during certain hours.

“Jibowu, Ojota, CMS, Ojuelegba are all hot spots for robbery at late hours and they will hack their victim to death without remorse.

“If you are driving hit anything that crosses your part after 10p.m and don’t look back and if you are walking (God safe you),” he tweeted.

Jibowu, Ojota, CMS, Ojuelegba are all hot spots for robbery at late hours and they will hack their victim to death without remorse.



If you are driving hit anything that crosses your part after 10p.m and don't look back and if you are walking (God safe you). — Mo' (@FlairMan_) January 17, 2021

Another user, @osegemenge, also noted some dangerous places in Surulere.

U gave them the best advice.

Black spot in Surulere.

Alaka 8pm

Iponri 7pm

Stadium 8pm ( they can even hit ur car) faking accidents

Ishaga 11pm /5:30am

Eric Moore rd 8pm -6am

Bishop/fashoro/Mabo 10pm

Luth rd- 5am

Randle Ave 10pm/6am

most of those boys are from orile n mushin.

U gave them the best advice.

Black spot in Surulere.

Alaka 8pm

Iponri 7pm

Stadium 8pm ( they can even hit ur car) faking accidents

Ishaga 11pm /5:30am

Eric Moore rd 8pm -6am

Bishop/fashoro/Mabo 10pm

Luth rd- 5am

Randle Ave 10pm/6am

most of those boys are from orile n mushin. — Ashiru Olawale (Warren)♥️💡 (@osegemenge) January 17, 2021

Similarly, @prettycachy said another hotspot for robbers is Oshodi Under Bridge and the Service Lane inward Anthony/Town Planning.

“They Rob in broad daylight even when Police is on site, They will tell you that nothing will happen. They even go as far as making potholes on the road to slow movement of cars,” the user added.

https://twitter.com/prettycachy/status/1351042925187260416?s=19