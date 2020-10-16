TwitterDown: Social Network Suffers Global Outage With Users Unable To Post

Twitter on Thursday night suffered an outage in many countries across the world.

This left millions of users unable to post to its platform.

The entire social media site went down for a number of minutes and, although it was quickly brought back online, users were unable to tweet or retweet anything for more than an hour.

An error message saying Twitter is “overcapacity”, or a note simple saying: “Oops, something went wrong”, poped up for those who tried to post.

The “notifications” and “mentions” feeds were also unavailable.

Users in Nigeria, Australia, UK and the US all reported problems.