Two Crushed To Death As Container Falls From A Truck In Lagos

Two women have been reported dead, after a container fell from a truck at Odo-Olowo bus stop, Ijesha onwards the Oshodi-Apapa Express way on Friday.

Confirming the incident was the Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke Osanyintolu.

The incident according to him, happened on Friday around 10:45 p.m.

The Director General LASEMA, said that the responders to emergency situations have carried both bodies to the mortuary.

According to him, “the truck that crushed the ladies was an empty and up to 40 feet container, which failed break and rammed straight into another truck, and it made the container it conveyed to fall off and crushed both ladies to death”.

The truck driver survived the incident, due to the rapid response from LASEMA operatives who in the process, took him to the hospital for treatment.

Recall that similar incident unfolded 26 July, close to area where this happened, that saw Chidinma Ajoku alongside her friend, crushed to death after a container fell on the vehicle they were travelling with.