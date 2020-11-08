Two Dead As Malaysian Helicopters Collide

A recent clash of a pair of helicopters from the same Malaysian pilot school, colliding during a training flight resulted to death of two individuals.

A video that went viral on the internet showed one of the helicopters crashing into a forested part of Kula Lumpur, while the other was able to land safely in a school field.

The Ministry of Transport reported that the two helicopters had taken off from Subang Airport for a routine training session.

Heartbreakingly, “Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement,” two crew members died in the accident.

He stated that an investigation had been initiated.

Among wealthy Malaysians, helicopter flying as a hobby is gaining popularity.