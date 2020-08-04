Two Dead, One Injured As Suicide Attack Hits Lul Yemeni’s Restaurant In Mogadishu

Police Operatives in Somali recently gave confirmation that a suicide bomber blew himself up, and in the process killed two and injured a person in front of a restaurant, in the capital, Mogadishu.

Present at the scene of the incident, Somalia’s police spokesman, Sadiq Adan Ali, stated that the blast took place after an unidentified man tried entering the Lul Yemeny restaurant but was impeded by a vigilante security guard.

“The vigilante security guard, asked the suicide bomber not to take another step. Reacting the bomber detonated the device, and killed two persons in the process”, he explained.

An eyewitness present also during aftermath of the blast, divulged that they were two bodies on the ground, while the third badly injured, was rushed to the hospital.

Top Government officials and security officers on occasional basis usually go to the restaurant to hang out, and are mostly targeted by Islamic militants.

Even as the militant group, Al-Shabaab who have in past claimed responsibility over the bombings and terrorist attacks happening there in Mogadishu, however nothing yet has been said of this one.

Al-Shabaab which is directly linked to al-Qaeda another terrorist group, have been since 2007, trying everything possible in dethroning the Somalia’s central government, by carrying out bombings and other attacks in Somalia.