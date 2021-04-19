Two Dead, One Injured In Yet Another Ogun Fatal Accident

Two persons lost their lives while one other passenger sustained injury in a ghastly motor accident on the Ijebu-Ode-Benin Road on Monday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, confirmed this incident in a statement on Monday.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number MUS 264 XV and a Dangote truck.

According to Akinbiyi, the accident which involved five persons occurred around 11:am.

He said a teenager and a woman lost their lives in the accident, adding that the injured victim has been taken to a hospital Ijebu-Ode while the dead victims have been deposited at general hospital mortuary in the area.