Two Dead, Three Injured In Ibadan Fatal Accident [PHOTOS]

By Seun Adeuyi

A fatal road accident on Monday at Moniya area of Ibadan has left two persons dead.

According to the Executive Chairman of Oyo Road Transport Management Agency, (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi, the accident involved a taxi and a truck.

said:

Addressing journalists moments after the accident, Dr. Fagbemi said, “This afternoon around 1300hrs, we recorded an unfortunate Road Traffic Accident at the Moniya Axis of Ibadan Metropolis involving a taxi (Micra) and an articulated truck said to be having some yet-to-ascertained mechanical faults.

“This fatal crash resulted to the instant death of two persons while three survivors were rushed to the nearest hospital by men of our Fast-Track Emergency Rescue Operations (FERO) Team.”

“Families of the deceased were however available at the scene shortly after the incident and they took possession of the remains of the bodies.”

Dr. Fagbemi urged motorists to be more careful and ensure they execute routine maintenance of vehicles before setting out.

Speaking further, he admonished drivers to note that overspeeding, making of phone calls or overloading vehicles could result to calamities.

While expressing heartfelt sadness over the incident, Dr. Fagbemi however reiterated the commitment of the Oyo State Government through OYRTMA to ensuring safety and sanity on the roads.

The chairman condoled the families of the deceased and wished those injured speedy recovery.

See photos below: