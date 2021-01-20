Two ‘Evil Spirits’ Nabbed In Katsina

By Seun Adeuyi

Katsina State Police Command have nabbed two suspected fraudsters, who posed as evil spirits to defraud people in the state.

TheBreakingTimes gathered that this was contained In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, on Wednesday.

According to the the statement the suspects are Kabiru Bashir and Sadiq Ashiru, both of Danbatta Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

The spokesperson said the suspects were apprehended after they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba and told her they were spirits, asking her to give them her PIN.

The statement read partly, “On 08/01/2021, around 1200hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Kabiru Bashir, ‘M’, aged 27, and Sadiq Ashiru, ‘M’, aged 30, both of Danbatta LGA of Kano State, notorious fraudsters who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through phone calls, posing as spirits (Aljanu).

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba, ‘F’ of Mani LGA of Katsina State and started calling her that they were spirits (Aljanu) and asked her to avail them with her ATM card PIN.

“The suspects deceitfully told her that they were about to bless her by sending one million naira to her account and directed her to go to her bank, a UBA branch in Katsina and update her account.

“She became suspicious and reported the matter at the Central Police Station (CPS), Katsina. In the course of the investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested. They confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that they had defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

“One Honda vehicle, white in colour with Chassis No. JHMGD173025215012, NSCDC, ID card bearing one Kabiru Bashir, two (2) ATM cards, four (4) GSM handsets and the sum of one hundred and twenty-six thousand naira (N126, 000:00) were recovered from during police search. An investigation is ongoing.”