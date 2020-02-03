Two farmers allegedly beheaded by suspected armed militia in Taraba

Two farmers were at the weekend killed and beheaded by suspected armed militia at a farm in Dapye village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

It was gathered that the assailants suspected to be Tiv militias crossed from Benue State, killed the two farmers who were working on their farm and beheaded them.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Mr. Adigrace Daniel, who confirmed the incident, said the area was enjoying peace before the killing of the two farmers.

He gave the names of the victims as Simon Bala and Timothy Awe, adding that the killing was a strong signal that all was not well in the area.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba state, DSP David Misal also confirmed the incident but said no arrest has been made.