Two INEC Offices Set Ablaze by Unknown Hoodlums

Unidentified persons have set two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ebonyi State on fire, leading to severe damages to the buildings.

The electoral body which shared details of the incident on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning explained that the affected buildings are in Ebonyi and Ezza North local government areas of the state.

“Last night, Tuesday 18th May 2021, two INEC offices in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were burnt down by unidentified persons,” the electoral body tweeted.

It noted that no person was injured during the attack which took place on Tuesday.

The incident on Tuesday night was the fourth such assault on an INEC facility in the space of a week.

In recent months, INEC offices have been targeted by unknown assailants, especially in the South-East and South-South areas.

Last week, hoodlums set fire to the Commission’s office in Abia State’s Ohafia Local Government Area on Sunday night, a week after the Commission’s headquarters in Akwa Ibom State’s Essien Udim Local Government Area was also set ablaze by unknown persons.