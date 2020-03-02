Two injured as car rams into FRSC office in Onitsha

Two people were badly injured when a vehicle rammed into the bridge head office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Onitsha, Anambra state.

The lone accident, involving an ash-coloured Toyota Camry with registration number KWC818SC, occured at about 6:40pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The driver reportedly rammed into the gate of the FRSC Command following loss of control.

The victims, who were occupants of the car, refused to be taken to the hospital, according to The Nation.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo attributed the cause to loss of control, as a result of over-speeding.

“FRSC operatives on ground reported that the injured victims refused to be taken to the hospital.

“The scene has been cordoned off as we await the arrival of the Nigeria Police Force, who were contacted immediately the crash occurred.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, warns motorists against over-speeding.

“Drivers should obey speed limits and drive with common sense speed, especially in built up areas.”