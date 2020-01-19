Two killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

Unknown men on Friday shot dead two women at Gora Dan in the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who invaded the Southern Kaduna community in large numbers, shot indiscriminately at the market square.

In the process the two females were hit by the bullets, with two males injured.

A source told newsmen that those injured had been receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said the villagers were taken unawares by their attackers, adding that security officials had been deployed in the area.

The chairman of the LGA, Elias Manza, who confirmed the incident, called on residents to be security-conscious.

He urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the police.

Manza said, “The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on some youths playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries.

“Those injured are currently receiving treatment, but calm has been restored in the area.”