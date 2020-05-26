Two Ministers In Chile Test Positive To #Covid19

Health Authorities in Chile recently confirmed new cases of the dreaded corona virus in the country. About 4895 new cases and 43 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Two Ministers unfortunately have been confirmed to be part of the new cases. The Public Works Minister , Alfredo Moreno 63 years and the Energy Minister , Juan Carlos Jobet 44 years.

Moreno took to his social media accounts to inform the public that the test who took had come back positive adding that he had no symptoms and had been in self isolation since one of his staff had earlier tested positive.

Jobet also announced that he had also tested positive but had no clue how and where he contracted the virus as he has had no contact with the president or other cabinet members in the last few days.

Three other ministers have tested negative and have since resumed work after being in contact with infected persons and were also quarantined.

We recall few days ago chile suffered an increase in cases which made the government order a lockdown in Santiago and shut down the Senate after 3 cabinet members had tested positive to the virus.