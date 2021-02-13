Two Sentenced To 4 Years Imprisonment For Vandalizing EEDC Property

Anambra Magistrate Court presiding in Otuocha has sentenced two persons to four years imprisonment over vandalising and stealing property owned by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

The culprits of Edozieuno Ikemefuna and Chinedu Agbata Nwabueze, both 28years were convicted after pleading guilty to the charge.

They were both arrested on February 7, 2021 for destroying the Shell Road 500KVA distribution substation at Umueri in Aguleri, Anambra State, and from there, were taken to the Aguleri Police Division where they confessed to committing the crime.

The also mentioned their receives while in the police station.

Consequently, operatives of the Nigerian Police went in search of the stated receivers who were then arrested on the February 8, 2021. The receivers were identified as Chukwudi Agbom and Emma Nworah.

The four suspects were arraigned in court on February 9, 2021, where Edoziuno Ikemefune and Chinedu Agbata Nwabueze pleaded guilty, the receivers however, Chukwudi Agbom and Emma Nwora pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the case was adjourned to March 30, 2021.

On his part, Head, Corporate Communication, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh identified vandalism as a challenge to effective operation of most power companies.

According to him, “The organization devoted millions of naira replacing vandalized facilities, coupled with the revenue loss incurred as a result.

“EEDC’s Management will not relent in her commitment towards ensuring that arrested vandals are tried in accordance with the law and made to face the consequences of their actions.