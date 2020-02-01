Two suicide bombers blow selves, kill two others in Borno

Two suspected Boko Haram female suicide bombers blew themselves up at Muna Galti Camp in Borno State last Thursday killing two others.The two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps along Maiduguri/Dikwa road have been attacked several times by Boko Haram insurgents leading to loss lives and properties.

An eyewitness told The Guardian yesterday in Maiduguri that the twin bombers attempted to infiltrate the camp around 7.45pm before detonating their strapped explosives on sighting security personnel.Usman Aji, an IDP from Marte Council, said four other persons were injured in the attempted bombing of the camps, adding that the injured persons were evacuated and taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

“On sighting security operatives, the suspects hurriedly detonated improvise explosive devices, killing themselves and two other persons,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Command Public Relation Officer, Edet Okon, said: “The scene was cordoned off. Police Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) immediately mobilised to the IDP camp along with SARS, PMF and Counter-Terrorists Unit (CTU).”He disclosed that normalcy had been restored in the two camps and environs.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, urged the public not to panic, but go about their lawful businesses without any fear, adding that the Command would do everything possible to secure people’s lives and property. He charged the public to always be security conscious by raising the alarm and reporting all suspicious persons and activities to police and other security agencies, saying: “This is a war we must win together.”