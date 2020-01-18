Two to die by hanging in Osun

Two men, Abiodun Orisakunle and Olayinka Opadokun have been sentenced to death by hanging for murder by an Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun.

The convicts had pleaded not guilty to two counts bordering on conspiracy and murder pressed against them.

But Justice Jide Falola pronounced them guilty of the charge after prosecution proved that they were involved in the death of one Adeoye Matthew.

Three suspects – Orisakunle, 21; Opadokun, 29 and Femi Aroyehun, 24 – were first arraigned on January 22, 2018 for murder.

The police had said the offence contravened “sections 319 (1), 316 (1) and 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Vol. 2, Laws of Osun State.”

While the case lasted, the prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice, led by Philips Afolayan called Oladipupo Damilare, Sergeant Aina Clement and Sergeant Josephine Erokpo to proof its case.

In its presentation before the court, the prosecution said the late Matthew Adeoye was returning from work with his friend, Damilare Oladipupo, on March 9, 2017, walking along Babjo Secondary School, Idi- Iroko Area, Ikirun, Osun State.

One of the accused, Orisakunle, it was learnt, hit the deceased with a motorcycle and an argument ensued between them.

In the melee that followed, some members of a group known as Olowoaye Boys intervened and took side with Orisakunle, and chased both Adeoye and Oladipupo away.

They eventually caught up with Adeoye and lynched him, thereby inflicting grievous wounds on his head.

Residents of the area where the attack occurred were said to have reported the incident to the police, whose operatives moved Adeoye to Araromi Hospital, Ikirun where he died few hours after.

Barrister Afolayan also tendered the statements of the nominal complainants as well as those of the three accused persons before the court.

The Defence Counsel, L. S. Bello, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

In his judgment, Justice Falola, said the prosecution “proved its case beyond reasonable doubt” and found Orisakunle and Opadokun guilty of murder.

The third accused, Femi Aroyehun, was however discharged and acquitted.