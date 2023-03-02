Types and Causes of Car Accidents & How Do Lawyers Help

The sudden, inexplicable serious injury or wrongful death of a loved one in a car accident can be very difficult on the injured person and his or her family. Families often have no opportunity to prepare themselves emotionally, have limited experience with such catastrophic events, and are overwhelmed by the magnitude of their loved one’s injuries.

TYPES OF CAR ACCIDENTS AND THEIR CAUSES

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says that last year alone, more than 249,241 Texans were hurt in car accidents. Statistics show that there is a car accident in Texas every 59 seconds, one that causes injuries every 124 seconds, and one that kills someone every two hours and 21 minutes.

Auto accidents don’t just happen with passenger cars, of course. In Texas, there are a lot of different kinds of accidents that happen way too often. How your car accident happened can have a big effect on your rights, your legal options, and the amount you might be able to claim. Use the links below to learn more about how the following things can affect your claim:

Auto accidents can be caused by many things, like speeding, driving recklessly, being drunk, being tired, driving while distracted, not paying attention, not giving way, and so much more. Some accidents may even involve more than one car whose insurance policies overlap. In the end, though, most car accidents happen because drivers are careless (failure to use reasonable care).

All drivers have a “duty of care” to follow traffic laws and drive safely so that they don’t hurt other people. When a driver doesn’t do this and causes a serious car accident because of it, they can be held responsible for all of the victim’s losses.

WHAT DOES A LAWYER DO? HOW CAN THEY HELP?

Most people have been involved in minor fender-benders before. When there is only damage to property, as in this case, the process is usually pretty easy. Most of the time, these kinds of claims are easy to settle and don’t need an attorney. So why do people need lawyers for car accidents?

Well, if you or someone you know has ever tried to handle a car accident injury claim on their own, you probably already know how important it is to have a lawyer on your side.

Body injury claims from car accidents are dealt with very aggressively, unlike claims for only property damage. The process is often very contentious, and insurance companies will do everything they can to delay, deny, and defend. Know that the insurance company’s goal with every claim is to pay out as little as possible. They already have a group of lawyers looking for ways to avoid responsibility, lower the value of your case, or completely deny your claim.

A personal injury lawyer’s job is to speak up for the injured person, look out for their best interests, and handle all communication with the insurance company. Your lawyer will also look into your case carefully so that your claim for compensation is as strong as possible. Among these are:

putting together proof that the other driver was careless;

proving your losses (damages) to show that your claim is worth something;

Putting out a formal request and threatening to sue to back it up;

Trying to reach a fair settlement with the insurance company;

If that doesn’t work, filing a lawsuit and going to court.

Another important thing to know is that the Insurance Research Council (IRC) found that car accident victims who hired a lawyer got back on average 3.5 times more than those who didn’t hire a lawyer. You only get one chance to bring your claim, and working with the Dallas car accident lawyers at Montgomery Law will give you the best chance of getting the money you deserve.

HOW MUCH DOES A LAWYER FOR A CAR ACCIDENT COST?

After a car accident, money is one of the things people worry about the most. You might not have a job and be struggling to pay your monthly bills and your ever-growing medical bills. The good news is that hiring an accident injury lawyer doesn’t cost you anything.

We work on a strict “no win, no fee” (contingency fee) basis, which is different from other types of law firms. A contingency fee means that you don’t have to pay anything up front. If we win your case, a portion of your settlement or award goes to pay for our services. If we don’t give you money, you don’t have to pay us anything.

With a contingency agreement, your lawyer’s goals are the same as yours. We don’t get paid by the hour, so you can trust that we will work hard to get you the best recovery in the least amount of time. We’re willing to take this financial risk to make the process easier for you and because we’re sure we can win your case.

Even if you don’t have health insurance, the car accident lawyers at Montgomery Law can help you get medical care for free. It’s important for your case that you get medical help right away after an accident, and our firm can get you treated without you having to pay anything out of your own pocket. This is called a “letter of protection.”