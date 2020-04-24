0 comments

U.S Government Praise The Late Abba Kyari’s Role In The Repatriation of Funds Stolen By Sani Abacha In Condolence Message

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu took to his twitter handle to share the Condolence message from the United States of America to the Nigeria Ruler Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The U.S described the late Chief of Staff as dedicated public servant and a valued interlocutor for the American Government. Shehu in his tweet stated that the Assistant Secretary for State for African Affairs , Mr Tibor Nagy praised the important role Kyari played in the repatriation of over $300 million dollars fund stolen by the former head of state, Sani Abacha.

Mr Nagy stated that Kyari imagined a future possibility of using the funds in geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically.

“The U.S. Assistant Secretary noted that this vision, encapsulated by the late Chief of Staff, was a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.” Shehu tweeted.

