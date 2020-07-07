U.S. ‘Looking At’ Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok — Mike Pompeo

The United State (US) is “looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

This is according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

There have been rising tensions between the U.S. and China, as scrutiny on TikTok and Chinese technology firms continue to grow.

When quizzed on if the U.S. should be looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo said: “We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time.”

“Whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure we’ve gone all over the world and we’re making real progress getting that out. We declared ZTE a danger to American national security,” Pompeo added.

Last week Monday, the Indian government announced the banning of 59 apps developed by Chinese firms over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened “national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

Among the apps are ByteDance’s TikTok, which counts India as its biggest overseas market; Community and Video Call apps from Xiaomi, which is the top smartphone vendor in India; two of Alibaba Group’s apps (UC Browser and UC News); Shareit; CM Browser, Club Factory, which claims to be India’s third-largest e-commerce firm; and ES File Explorer.