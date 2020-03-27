U.S. Makes Moves To Expedite Recruitment of Doctors Worldwide To Assist in Curtailing Covid-19

The United States of America has encouraged doctors seeking to work in the U.S., particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy for a visa appointment.

This announcement was made via their Facebook page.

They posted:

“We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment. Please see more information here: http://ow.ly/EZ3V50yX6fK”