0 comments

U.S. Makes Moves To Expedite Recruitment of Doctors Worldwide To Assist in Curtailing Covid-19

by on March 27, 2020
 

The United States of America has encouraged doctors seeking to work in the U.S., particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy for a visa appointment.

This announcement was made via their Facebook page.

They posted:

“We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment. Please see more information here: http://ow.ly/EZ3V50yX6fK”

READ  Donald Trump Set To Host Buhari
Breaking News, Health, International, Issues, Nation, News, World


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 