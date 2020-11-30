U.S President-Elect Biden Appoints Nigerian As Deputy Treasury Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden of the United States has appointed a 39 years old Nigerian, Adewale Adeyemo as Deputy Treasury Secretary (Deputy Minister of Finance of the United States of America).

Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, a Nigerian-born attorney and former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, will serve as Deputy Treasury secretary under former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who Biden plans to appoint to lead the Treasury Department.

Adewale Adeyemo is currently the President of the Obama Foundation.

He previously served as the first Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics from 2015-2016, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

This will be the highest level a Nigerian-American has reached in the USA government in the 244 years history of the United States of America.